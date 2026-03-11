Turkish Airlines on Wednesday launched direct flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, a fresh sign of gradual normalization between Armenia and Türkiye, which still lack formal diplomatic relations.

The move comes as Yerevan and Ankara cautiously pursue normalization after decades of strained relations stemming from historical disputes over the events of 1915 and Türkiye’s backing of Azerbaijan in its long-running conflict with Armenia.

"Flights on the route Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul will be operated daily," Armenia International Airports company said after the inaugural flight of the Turkish flag carrier landed at Yerevan international airport.

The frequency of flights will gradually increase in the coming months, the statement added.

Armenia and Türkiye have no diplomatic ties, and their land border has remained closed since 1993.

In 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys to explore a path toward reconciliation.

Direct commercial flights between the two countries resumed in 2022 after a two-year suspension.

Since then, Ankara and Yerevan have taken several limited steps aimed at improving ties.

They agreed to allow direct air cargo trade and to open the land border to third-country nationals, though the frontier has yet to reopen in effect.

In another modest confidence-building move, the two governments announced in December simplified visa procedures for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.