Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) broke a new record as it carried out 1,369 flights in a single day on June 9, according to the company's chief executive, Bilal Ekşi.

The carrier reached its highest number of daily flights on the last day of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, Ekşi said in a statement on X.

Ekşi, who shared the historic achievement, said that "a new record has arrived," recalling that the earlier record was set only four days prior to the last one.

"The previous record was 1,292 flights on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Türkiye is growing, THY is flying high," he wrote.

Turkish Airlines previously had a record with 1,284 flights conducted on July 2, 2023, and then reached a new high daily volume with 1,292 flights on June 5, 2025.

Turkish Airlines maintained its leading position as the country's most valuable brand in 2025, according to a recent report by the valuation group Brand Finance.

It has 484 aircraft in its fleet and flies to over 300 destinations, according to the company.