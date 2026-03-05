The net profit of Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), surged to TL 118.2 billion (nearly $2.7 billion) in 2025, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Full-year profit was up compared to TL 113.3 billion a year earlier, the carrier said through the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The air carrier's total equity, meanwhile, totaled TL 911.25 billion as of the end of 2025, compared to TL 680 billion at the end of 2024, the financial data showed.

The firm carried 92 million passengers last year, and the load factor was at 83.2%.

Previously, the carrier said on Tuesday that its fleet has grown to 531 aircraft, underscoring the airline’s rapid expansion in the last two decades.

"We're not stopping, we're growing! Today, the number of aircraft in our fleet has reached 531," CEO Bilal Ekşi wrote in a post on X.

"In 2003, our aircraft count was 65; today, it has proudly risen to 531. We proudly say: Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is flying high!" he added.

Istanbul-based THY officially earned a Guinness World Record title for connecting the highest number of countries in December 2024, with 131 countries.

THY introduced its 500th aircraft last month, which joined the fleet at the end of 2025. The milestone garnered public attention as the firm included photographs of all its workers on the aircraft to mark the occasion.