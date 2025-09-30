Turkish Airlines (THY) and Bahrain's flag carrier, Gulf Air, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost their cooperation in various areas, Türkiye's flag carrier said on Tuesday, adding that the accord aims to drive mutual growth and business development.

"This MoU establishes a framework for comprehensive cooperation across multiple fields, encompassing a strategic partnership agreement, potential joint ventures, reciprocal loyalty program benefits and ground handling services," it said.

With this collaboration, the two airlines aim to foster mutual growth, provide opportunities for economic development and increase cultural and social interaction between Türkiye and the Middle East region.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi emphasized that this partnership with Gulf Air is a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between the two companies.

"As the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world, we continue to enrich our economic collaboration in various areas and offer our passengers more travel opportunities and advantages. We believe this agreement will pave the way for growth and long-term collaboration between Türkiye and Bahrain," he said.

Gulf Air Group CEO Jeffrey Goh stated: "Thanks to this agreement, we will combine our flight networks and offer our passengers additional travel destinations. This strategic partnership will both enhance our company's existing partnerships and significantly contribute to the increase in the number of connections to Bahrain."

Furthermore, the memorandum of understanding will explore the potential expansion of the two airlines' flight networks by evaluating opportunities that could generate additional revenue in addition to the existing direct flights between Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and Istanbul.