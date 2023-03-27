Citing political instability in Israel, Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines canceled its flights between Istanbul and Tel Aviv Monday.

"Some of our flights on Monday have been canceled due to political turmoil in Tel Aviv," Turkish Airlines said.

Israel's top trade union announced a nationwide strike to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judicial overhaul, and his decision to sack the country’s defense minister.

All takeoffs and departures from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv were halted because of the strike.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets Sunday night after Netanyahu sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter urged him to pause the government's judicial overhaul plan.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, claims that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.