Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) was once again recognized as the country's most valuable brand, according to a report by international brand valuation organization Brand Finance on Wednesday.

According to the "Türkiye 125" survey, Turkish Airlines reclaimed first place in 2026, as in previous years, with a brand value of $2.884 billion (TL 133.06 billion).

Household appliances maker Arçelik claimed the second spot with $1.989 billion, while private lender Iş Bank maintained its third place with $1.243 billion.

Ford Otosan, which was fifth last year, rose one spot to fourth place with a brand value of $1.037 billion. State lender Ziraat Bank also climbed to fifth place with a brand value estimated at some $958 million.

This year, 13 new brands were included in the list. Alfa Solar, ATP, Baykar, Besler, Çelebi Aviation, Datagate, e-Bebek, Karaca, Karel, Koçtaş, Ray Sigorta, Trabzonspor, and Yudum entered the ranking.

Brand Finance Türkiye Director Muhterem Ilgüner, in an assessment shared with Anadolu Agency (AA), noted that they are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and suggested that the total value of the 125 brands increased by 15% compared to last year, rising from $17 billion to $19.6 billion.

Ilgüner pointed out that for the second consecutive year, there has been an increase in total value.

"Aviation and defense, financial services, and electronics and ready-to-wear brands with activities abroad have positively influenced the total brand value," he said.

"Banking services constitute 23% of the total brand value, while airline and electronics brands make up 15%," he added.

Moreover, he pointed out that renewable energy brands have begun to find a place on the list.

"An important observation over the years is that revenue generated abroad and in relatively stable country markets has a positive impact on brand value calculation. Therefore, the spread, acceptance, and strengthening of Turkish brands abroad will have a positive effect on their brand values," he further said.

Emphasizing that the Turquality Project is an exemplary initiative launched for this purpose, Ilgüner explained that today, this support program has nearly 500 member brands, and its outcomes should be evaluated not just in terms of export success but as brand success.

Murat Şeker, the chairperson of the board of Turkish Airlines, stated that THY's top position once again in the report prepared by Brand Finance is a significant indicator of stable growth and a strong brand strategy.

By increasing its brand value by 27% compared to the previous year, reaching $2.9 billion, the carrier has preserved its status as the country's most valuable brand for the ninth consecutive time. Additionally, it also continued to rise in the global airline brand rankings, reaching 15th place among the world’s most valuable airlines, marking its best achievement to date.

"To be recognized as Türkiye's most valuable brand without interruption for nine years and to increase our brand value by 27% to $2.9 billion is a significant indicator of the stable growth and strong brand strategy we have demonstrated. As Turkish Airlines, we will continue to add value to our country and proudly carry our flag in the sky by focusing on service quality and sustainable growth," Şeker said.