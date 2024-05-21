Türkiye's national flag carrier on Tuesday said it was resuming flights to Afghanistan nearly three years after suspending services due to the political turmoil following the U.S. forces' chaotic withdrawal from the country.

The first Turkish Airlines flight that landed at Kabul International Airport on Tuesday was greeted by officials from various Turkish institutions and members of Afghanistan’s interim government.

All international airlines halted flights after the Afghan capital's airport was trashed during the mass evacuation of civilians after the Taliban seized power in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war.

Turkish Airlines flights have returned with a schedule of four weekly round trips between Istanbul and Kabul on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

"We are thrilled and proud to welcome the first passenger plane of Turkish Airlines at Kabul International Airport after nearly three years," said Cenk Ünal, charge d'affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul.

"The resumption of Turkish Airlines flights symbolizes the mutual trust and cooperation that continue to strengthen our friendly relations. This new beginning marks an important step for both our countries," Ünal said.

The United Arab Emirates-based airline flydubai became the first international carrier to resume flights to the country in November 2023.

The full operation of Kabul's airport is seen as crucial to reviving Afghanistan's shattered economy.

Apart from flydubai, Afghanistan's Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines currently operate limited services from Kabul to destinations including Dubai, Moscow, Islamabad and Istanbul.

Mahmut Yayla, Turkish Airlines’ president of sales and marketing for the Second Region, highlighted the carrier's commitment to bridging the two nations and contributing to the development of commercial relations.

"We are delighted to once again connect the people of Türkiye and Afghanistan. With Turkish Airlines, Afghan citizens will have access to the world’s largest network, spanning Europe, America and beyond. Our competitive fares and convenient connection times will open new doors for the Afghan people," Yayla stated.

"With our rapidly growing, modern fleet of 454 aircraft, we will connect Kabul to the world by flying to 348 destinations in 130 countries across six continents."

Afghan officials expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm for the return of Turkish Airlines.

Gulam Jelani Wafa, adviser to Afghanistan's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Transport, emphasized the collaborative efforts leading to the resumption of flights.

"The return of Turkish Airlines is a testament to the concerted efforts of both nations’ officials. This will create a competitive environment and ease travel for the Afghan people," Wafa remarked.

Abdulhadi Muhammadi, director of Kabul International Airport, underscored the broader implications of the flight resumption.

"The restart of Turkish Airlines flights is an indicator of improved security in our country and sets a precedent for other international airlines to follow," Muhammadi said.