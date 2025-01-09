The number of passengers carried by Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), rose slightly by 2.1% yearly to 85.2 million in 2024, according to a statement Wednesday.

The company served 31.7 million international passengers in the January-December period, up 6.4% compared to 2023, it said in a statement published on Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The load factor dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 82.2% year-over-year in 2024, it noted, adding it was at 81.8% for international flights and 85.8% for domestic flights.

The firm also said it carried 2 million tons of cargo and mail throughout the year, up from 1.7 million in 2023, thus marking a 20.6% rise year-on-year.

In December alone, the airline carried 6.4 million passengers, up 5.3% from the same month in 2023.

Moreover, the number of international passengers last month surged by 6.2% compared to December a year earlier and reached 2.8 million, the company said.

The passenger load factor increased by 0.8 points to 80.7% in December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, it added.

The carrier had a fleet of 492 aircraft as of December 2024.