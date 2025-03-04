Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) said on Monday it will begin offering flights to the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh starting later this year.

With this new route, Cambodia will become the airline's seventh Southeast Asian destination, with Phnom Penh becoming the 11th city added to its flight network.

With the addition of these flights, which are expected to positively impact trade between Türkiye and Cambodia, Turkish Airlines' Far Eastern network will now include 20 cities and 21 airports.

Starting from Dec. 10, flights will be operated three times per week, with the Istanbul to Phnom Penh route offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and the return from Phnom Penh to Istanbul available on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmet Bolat, chairperson of Turkish Airlines’ board of directors and executive committee, said the airline is continually expanding its flight network in Asia.

"The Phnom Penh flights will be an important step that carries this goal even further," he said. "Our flights to Cambodia will bring new opportunities for both tourism and the business world."