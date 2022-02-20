Introducing millions of foreign tourists to the uniquely beautiful cities of Turkey every year, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will contribute to the local tourism sector with its tourism-oriented flights in the summer season of 2022.

Some 388 weekly direct flights will be organized from the southern Mediterranean touristic province of Antalya, the Dalaman and Bodrum-Milas districts of southwestern Muğla and the western Izmir province to 47 cities in 29 countries, according to the statement made by the THY Press Office Sunday.

Performing successfully despite the travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, THY aims to accelerate its power in the sky with the direct flights it plans for the summer season.

Direct flights, which promise short travel times and high levels of comfort, are expected to be an important element attracting foreign tourists.

The national carrier, which prepares its flight plans by analyzing the travel demands of its guests, will meet the tourists’ needs as the interest of foreign vacationers in the country increases day by day and travel restrictions around the world are now more relaxed.

THY organized 83 frequencies to 30 destinations in the summer of 2019, the most successful year before the pandemic, and is planning 140 frequencies to 38 destinations in the same period this year.

THY brand AnadoluJet, which started its international flights as of 2020, will operate flights to touristic areas as well. AnadoluJet will carry tourists from 39 destinations abroad to holiday destinations in the Mediterranean and Aegean with 248 weekly flights.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Lebanon, Russia and Israel come to the fore in the high demand from travel agencies and passengers for the summer period.

AnadoluJet will operate weekly flights with 72 frequencies to eight destinations in Germany, 35 frequencies to two destinations in the U.K. and 24 frequencies to one destination in Lebanon.

THY, on the other hand, plans to organize the most direct tourism flights to the U.K. with 46 frequencies and to Russia with 22 frequencies.

THY Chairperson of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat stated that they will increase tourism-oriented flights in the summer season.

Pointing out that Turkey is one of the central locations for tourism, Bolat said the country's touristic destinations are the center of attraction of the region with their unique natural beauties and reliable tourism standards.

"The flight demand we receive from all over the world continue to increase as the summer season approaches," he said, noting that they "welcome foreign tourists who want to travel to our country as the flag carrier airline, with direct flights from their countries.

"We will make an important contribution to our country's economy while flying our flag proudly with our direct flights," Bolat said.