National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) plans to launch flights to Poland's industrial city of Katowice beginning on March 3, 2023, THY said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, Türkiye's flag carrier will increase the number of destinations it flies to 343, adding the southern Polish city to its flight map.

The company will operate its flights to Katowice on the winter schedule, five days a week – on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Passengers can travel from Istanbul to Katowice with special opening prices starting from $149 (TL 2,782) round trip, including all taxes, the company said.

Katowice, one of Poland's major industrial, commercial and financial hubs, is also one of the country's greenest cities, with over 40% of its area covered by forestland, according to Katowice City Hall.

Besides being known for its coal mines, the city attracts the attention of many local and foreign tourists with its architectural structures such as the Parachute Tower, Zaleze Palace and Silezian Theatre.

Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines currently flies to over 340 points in 129 countries with a fleet of 395 aircraft.