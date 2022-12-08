National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has been honored as Europe's best-designed airline for 2022, it announced on Thursday.

TheDesignAir awards selected the carrier as the "Design Airline of the Year" for its touch points such as lounge, check-in islands, ticket offices and in-flight design and products.

Ahmet Olmuştur, the carrier's chief marketing officer, said: "From the entrance to the check-in counters and lounges at Istanbul Airport, and to the new cabin and seat designs on board, we meticulously inject our Turkish Airlines brand identity at every touch point.

"With our traditional hospitality, we strive to make our passengers' experience privileged by providing service beyond their expectations."

"Turkish has continued to excel at passenger experience, brand and customer service, and where some carriers have been cutting back, Turkish has continued to invest in enhancements both on the ground and in the skies," said TheDesignAir.

"The use of a consistent brand image, color palette and design language throughout the digital and physical experiences has helped create a powerful airline brand that continues to impress against its European counterparts. Turkish Airlines has once again this year reaffirmed its position as a leading design airline of the world, taking the crown for the European region once more."

Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines now flies to 342 points in 129 countries with a fleet of 395 aircraft.