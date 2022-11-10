Türkiye has witnessed a 30.6% uptick in air traffic with 1.5 million aircraft traveling through the country in the January-October period while 155.8 million passengers were served, representing a 45.7% increase, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said Thursday.

Karaismailoğlu said that the government has made significant investments in the aviation sector and every part of the transportation realm in the last 20 years.

Pointing out that they are seeing the outcome of future-oriented, state-minded and planned actions in investments, Karaismailoğlu said, “In October of this year, the number of aircraft landing and taking off at our passenger and environmentally friendly airports reached 70,036 in domestic lines and 70,021 in international lines.”

Noting that last month, domestic passenger traffic increased to 6.8 million and international passenger traffic to 10.9 million at airports throughout Türkiye, Karaismailoğlu said that the number of passengers served including transit passengers increased by 14.1% and exceeded 17.8 million.

The passenger traffic last month was very close to the pre-pandemic period of October 2019, he said.

The minister emphasized that some 92% of the 2019 passenger traffic was reached in October 2022.

Meanwhile, some 37,687 aircraft landed and took off from Istanbul’s airports, some 9,547 on domestic routes and 28,140 on international routes.

He stated that more than 5.9 million passengers in total were served at the two airports of the metropolis, Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport.