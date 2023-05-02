Turkish Airlines and airBaltic signed a codeshare agreement to widen the reach of their destinations, according to a statement.

After kicking off this Monday, on May 1, the deal enables both carriers to provide more flexibility to their passengers on direct flights between Türkiye and Latvia, said Turkish Airlines in a statement on Tuesday.

Turkish Airlines and airBaltic place their marketing flight numbers on each Riga-Istanbul flight and vice versa.

"We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Latvia in our unique geography that cradled many civilizations throughout history, while also encouraging travel from Türkiye to the fascinating city of Riga," said Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Airlines CEO.

The first airBaltic flight is inaugurated at Istanbul Airport, April 3, 2023. (IHA Photo)

"This partnership enables local Baltic travelers to benefit from the wide network of Turkish Airlines globally, and local travelers in Türkiye are now able to enjoy a great variety of airBaltic destinations in Europe and beyond," said airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

Earlier, airBaltic announced that it would launch a total of 20 new routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere this summer.

Among the new destinations is Istanbul, to which airBaltic launched four weekly flights on April 2, 2023.

Turkish Airlines currently has 414 aircraft and flies to 343 destinations, which include 290 international and 53 domestic destinations.