Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines released a statement on Monday detailing its financial results regarding 2022 and growth plans for the coming year.

The airline reported to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that it had seen a 33.7% increase in the total number of guests, with a total of 26.9 million people flying with the airline in 2022.

This growth contributed to a significant increase in turnover, which rose by 139% to reach 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

Pegasus also reported a net profit of 431 million euros for the year. The airline's domestic routes accounted for 10.9 million guests, while the remaining 16 million guests flew on international routes. This marks a 96.4% increase in international guest numbers compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the airline reported a revenue of TL 42.73 billion ($2.26 billion) last year, up from TL 10.66 billion in the same period as the previous year.

The airline also announced its plans to increase its capacity by approximately 20% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This includes a projection to expand its fleet size to 102 aircraft in 2023, up from 96 in 2022.

The carrier aims to provide 86% of its total seat capacity with next-generation fuel-saving airplanes by the end of 2023.

Pegasus CEO Güliz Öztürk, who commented on the company businesses, addressed the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southern region, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the earthquake and the loss of life it has caused,"

"Our thoughts and condolences are with those affected and their families."

Despite the tragedy, Öztürk highlighted the efforts made by Pegasus Airlines to support the affected communities. "Since the first moment of the earthquake, we have carried out many activities within the scope of solidarity."

"We have planned additional flights to support our citizens and aid organizations. We have provided the evacuation of 152,950 citizens with 785 evacuation trips we have carried out from the earthquake zones to date. In addition, we have carried 111 tons of relief materials, and in the flights we made to the disaster area, we carried 126,926 citizens and rescue teams to the region."

"We will get through these difficult days together, in solidarity," she added.