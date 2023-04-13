Türkiye’s low-cost Pegasus Airlines will launch flights from Istanbul to the Greek islands of Rhodes (Rodos) and Mytilene (Midilli) starting June 1, the company said on Wednesday.

Flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport on the city’s Anatolian part to the Greek islands will be offered twice a week, with round-trip fares starting from $159.99.

Flights to Rhodes will depart on Thursdays at 3:05 p.m. and Sundays at 7 a.m. while return flights will leave Rhodes on Thursdays at 5:05 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. For Mytilene, flights will depart on Thursdays at 9:55 a.m. and Sundays at 10:10 a.m., with return flights leaving Mytilene on Thursdays at 11:45 a.m. and Sundays at 12 p.m.

With entry into the aviation sector in 1990, Pegasus Airlines became the leading low-cost carrier in the country after it was sold to Türkiye’s Esas Holding in 2005.

The Turkish budget airline flies to 128 destinations – 36 domestic and 92 international – in 47 countries.

There are also ferry services between Türkiye’s southwestern shores and Greek islands.