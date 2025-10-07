Türkiye's State Railways (TCDD) and Saudi State Railways (SAR) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, and training and consultancy, Turkish authorities said.

The deal was signed in Saudi Arabia during meetings held with delegations led by TCDD Director General Veysi Kurt and SAR General Manager Bashar bin Khalid Al Malik, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"The meeting addressed long-term cooperation opportunities in the areas of railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, training and consultancy," it said.

At the conclusion of the meetings, a "Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation in the Railway Sector" was signed between the two state railways.

"With this cooperation, the TCDD aims to strengthen its strong partnership in the international railway network and further consolidate Türkiye's leading position in global transportation corridors," it added.

Türkiye has recently been expanding its railway cooperation network in the Arab world. The transport ministers of Türkiye, Syria and Jordan have agreed to revive the Hejaz Railway, marking a historic step in regional transportation, according to Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.