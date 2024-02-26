Turkish Technic, Turkish Airlines' aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company, announced on Monday it had signed a component maintenance and spare parts agreement with Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West Airlines.

Under the deal, Silk Way West Airlines will gain access to Turkish Technic’s spare parts pool for its Boeing 777 cargo aircraft fleet and will be able to benefit from maintenance and repair services for necessary components, the statement said.

Mikail Akbulut, the general manager of Turkish Technic, said the agreement marked the first step toward a long-term collaboration with Silk Way West Airlines.

"We are proud to be a leading solution partner worldwide with our years of experience in component maintenance and our extensive component inventory,” Akbulut said.

“With our quality and reliable services, we will contribute to the operational efficiency of Silk Way West Airlines' Boeing 777 cargo aircraft fleet by providing component services."

Wolfgang Meier, the general manager of Silk Way West Airlines, also commented, "We are pleased to join forces with Turkish Technic to strengthen our operational capabilities and provide air cargo services at the highest standard.”

“This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to offering fast and reliable services to our customers worldwide," Meier noted.