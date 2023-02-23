Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), has started providing maintenance services without labor charges to international airlines flying to Türkiye's earthquake-hit southeastern region to render help.

Over 42,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elaziğ and Şanlıurfa.

In response to the devastating earthquakes, aid and support have poured in from around the world.

Including the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam and China, Turkish Technic has so far serviced airlines from over 10 countries that carried humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams to the earthquake zone.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Technic's chair, said: "As the flag carrier, we are working closely with our affiliates and utilizing any resources available to help our nation recover from the devastating earthquake."

"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help," he said.