Türkiye is looking to connect a high-speed train line between Istanbul and Ankara to the two airports in the metropolis, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister said Wednesday.

The project that will link the railway to Istanbul Airport on the European side and Sabiha Gökçen Airport on the Anatolian side of Istanbul is nearing the tender stage, Adil Karaismailoğlu told reporters.

The Ankara-Istanbul high-speed train line will leave from the Gebze district of northwestern Kocaeli province, cross the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and stop at Sabiha Gökçen Airport before reaching Istanbul Airport.

“It will reach Istanbul Airport and continue to Europe from there. We will connect our Istanbul Airport with our high-speed train network,” the minister noted.

Karaismailoğlu did not provide any details about the timeline of the tender for the project.

The link promises to add to an already vast transportation network in Istanbul and further boost passenger and cargo mobility, which is likely to mobilize greater and faster links with Europe.

The public is due to witness a launch of a 34-kilometer (21-mile) metro link that will mark the first railway connection with Türkiye’s largest and one of the biggest airports in the world.

The line from the Kağıthane neighborhood will run through the Eyüpsultan and Arnavutköy districts before reaching Istanbul Airport, which was officially declared open in late October 2018, before becoming fully operational in April 2019.

The line will feature eight stations and is expected to serve about 800,000 passengers a day after opening on Sunday in a ceremony to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The link will also feature another first, given the fact that it will mark the first time a domestically developed signalization is used in a railway line, Karaismailoğlu said.

"The subject of signaling has been a business monopolized by five or six companies in the world ... And when there was an additional need, we were faced with their arbitrary fees," he noted.

Cooperation with Aselsan, one of Türkiye's most prominent communication system developers, will enable the use of domestic and national signaling for the first time, he said.

"From now on, we will use it on all metro lines. The railway vehicles here are produced in Ankara with 60% of parts manufactured domestically. This is also an important gain. This is also one of the longest subways in the world with a length of 34 kilometers," Karaismailoğlu noted.

"I hope it will serve as the fastest metro in Türkiye to the best airport in the world."

The metro will in the coming period be integrated into the Mecidiyeköy-Mahmutbey line, which will enable the airport’s connection to almost all of the most important transport links in Istanbul.

"Istanbul Airport is the busiest airport in Europe, the largest in the world and the airport described by passengers as the best in the world. It is the most important global transfer center not only for our country but also for our region. Access to Istanbul Airport means access to world trade and world tourism,” Karaismailoğlu said Monday.

“Thanks to the metro’s integration into the Mecidiyeköy-Mahmutbey line, it will be possible to reach it (Istanbul Airport) directly, safely, quickly and economically with all rail systems,” he noted.

The gleaming glass-and-steel structure along the Black Sea coast has managed to turn into one of the most important transit centers in aviation since it was opened.

It reflected the emergence of Istanbul, Europe’s largest city straddling Europe and Asia, as a major regional transport hub.

Istanbul Airport can handle 90 million passengers a year in the current phase, which, while it is a high figure, is nothing compared to its potential capacity to serve 200 million after the completion of all phases, making it the world’s largest.

All four phases of the airport’s construction and expansion, including six runways, are expected to be completed by 2028.