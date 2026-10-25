Türkiye and Armenia are inching closer toward a restoration of a historic Ani Bridge, which would mark a major milestone in the normalization process between the two countries.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Sunday that they have recently completed the tender process for the reconstruction of the Ani Bridge, located on the Türkiye-Armenia border.

The bridge is planned to be jointly restored by Türkiye and Armenia under a deal signed by representatives of the two countries earlier in May.

Uraloğlu made a written statement regarding restoration work on the bridge within the Ani archaeological site in the eastern province of Kars.

Stating that the bridge is located in Ani, one of the important trade centers of the Middle Ages, Uraloğlu said they would rebuild the structure, which was constructed on the Silk Road in the 10th century and of which only the remains of its piers have survived to the present day.

Noting that the bridge was built as a customs checkpoint along the Silk Road and served for centuries as one of the key crossing points for trade between the East and the West, Uraloğlu emphasized that the structure holds great significance in terms of historical and cultural heritage.

He stated that the bridge originally measured 80 meters in length and 8 meters in width, and was located at the narrowest point of the Arpaçay River, where the riverbed narrows to 36 meters. He said the bridge's circular arch, spanning 31 meters, collapsed on Oct. 16, 1807, underscoring that the bridge was among the important crossing points along the Silk Road route when it was still standing.

Reminding that the Ani archaeological site, which includes Ani Bridge, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016 with 21 cultural assets, Uraloğlu said the aim was to preserve the historic structure for future generations.

Uraloğlu also reiterated that restoration work would be carried out under the coordination of a joint commission within the framework of a protocol signed between Türkiye and Armenia.

He also recalled that the protocol, which sets out the scope and methods of work on the bridge's reconstruction, was signed in Yerevan on May 4.

"In line with the protocol signed at a meeting attended by our Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, the restoration process will be carried out by a joint commission that includes our ministry and the General Directorate of Highways (KGM)," he said, referring to the state agency responsible for constructing and maintaining public roadways.

Uraloğlu noted that the KGM held the tender for the historic bridge's restoration works on Sept. 16.

"By signing the contract on Sept. 28, we completed the tender process for the reconstruction of the historic Ani Bridge, located on the Türkiye-Armenia border," he said.

"Through the reconstruction of the historic bridge, we aim to preserve one of the Silk Road's important cultural heritage sites and pass it on to future generations."