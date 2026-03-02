Türkiye has suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon through Friday amid escalating attacks in the region, while it scrapped all scheduled flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until Tuesday.

On the other hand, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said ⁠on Monday ⁠that flights would resume to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Jeddah and Medina airports, as well as to Oman.

A Turkish Airlines and ⁠a Pegasus Airlines planes were grounded in Tehran, ​and personnel from the two ​airlines were safely brought back ⁠to Türkiye, ‌he said, ⁠adding other ‌personnel from Turkish carriers ​in Qatar, Bahrain, ⁠and the ⁠UAE were not ⁠at risk.