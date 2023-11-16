The National High-Speed Train Project, along with the National Suburban Multiple Unit Project, which started its design and prototype studies in 2021, is aimed to be completed by 2024, reported Anadolu Agency (AA) from the 2024 Presidential Annual Program.

The "National Suburban Multiple Unit," which is currently being designed and prototyped by Türkiye Rail System Vehicles Industry Inc. (TÜRASAŞ), is planned to be completed next year and the first units are intended to be used in the Gaziray Project, in southeastern Gaziantep province.

The project was initiated by TÜRASAŞ to reduce imports and meet the domestic suburban vehicle needs with local capabilities, achieve ease of maintenance and repair by producing standardized vehicles, and contribute to the Turkish economy through exports.

The company had won the design, procurement and assembly tender opened by Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality for the "Gaziray Suburban Line and Light Rail Transportation Project" and signed a contract. The agreement envisages the production of a 4-car multiple unit, which is currently underway, with plans for completion next year.

The maximum operating speed of the train, which will be safe, ergonomic, comfortable and efficient, will be 90 kph (55.92 mph), while the design speed will reach 120 kph. The designed and produced vehicle is expected to meet Türkiye's needs in urban passenger transportation.

Critical equipment to be developed domestically and nationally, including the Train Control and Monitoring System (TCMS) and Cer System, will also enhance Türkiye's railway system.

The first units are aimed to be used in the Gaziray Project. Additionally, the design and prototype studies of the national electric locomotive developed by TÜRASAŞ are also ongoing. While electric and diesel locomotives are produced under a foreign license within TÜRASAŞ, the experience gained from these projects will be utilized in the production of the national electric locomotive.

Efforts to increase the market share of the newly designed and certified next-generation national freight wagons in foreign markets will also be intensified next year.