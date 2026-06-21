Türkiye and New Zealand have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing air transport relations, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced Saturday.

The agreement was signed by the director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DHMI), Kemal Yüksek, and New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ankara, Greg Lewis, according to a post shared on the ministry’s NSosyal account.

Providing details about the agreement, the post said: “While the right to operate 14 passenger flight frequencies per week has been maintained, designated airlines of both countries have been granted the opportunity to exercise fifth freedom traffic rights at two intermediate points to be determined in the future.”

Fifth freedom traffic rights allow an airline from one country to land in a second country and pick up passengers or cargo bound for a third country, provided the flight originates or terminates in the airline's home country.

The post emphasized that Türkiye continues to strengthen its role as a hub in global aviation thanks to its strong infrastructure and strategic location.

In international civil aviation, a “frequency” refers to the total number of flights an airline is permitted to operate between two countries within a specific period (usually weekly). These rights are determined through bilateral air transport agreements signed between countries.