Türkiye has set an all-time high in daily transit flights, with over 2,100 flights on Jan. 4, a top official said Tuesday.

"On Jan. 4, we reached the highest number of daily transit flights ever recorded in Turkish airspace with 2,177 flights," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

In his statement, Uraloğlu evaluated data from the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

Emphasizing that the new year began with a record in Turkish airspace, he said: "Thanks to the superior coordination and management capabilities of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) Air Traffic Control Center, we have achieved the highest level of daily transit flights ever."

"On Jan. 4, with 2,177 transit flights, we broke the previous record for the highest number of daily transit flights in Turkish airspace. By providing safe and efficient service to these flights, we surpassed the previous record of 1,906 transit flights recorded on Aug. 31, 2025," he added.

He also recalled that in 2025, DHMI broke its own record six times in total flight traffic and eight times in transit flight numbers.

"In the first month of 2026, we achieved yet another transit flight record, ensuring sustainable and continuous improvement in service delivery," he concluded.