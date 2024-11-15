Türkiye and the U.K. signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday in Ankara, pledging to strengthen and advance cooperation in the railway sector.

Speaking at the forum, British Deputy Ambassador to Türkiye Wendy Wyver emphasized the importance of the partnership, noting that Türkiye has been a vital ally to the U.K. across security, energy, trade, transportation, and other critical areas.

Wyver said work is underway to collaborate on railway safety, innovation, maintenance, and addressing the impact of climate change on railways.

She noted the remarkable growth potential of Türkiye’s transportation sector, highlighting the country's strategic location and its role in global logistics.

Turkish Deputy Transport Minister Omruye Ayan said at the event that the priority is to create a sustainable, safe, effective, and efficient transportation sector. Ayan added that the ministry’s projects over the last two decades have improved the quality of life.

Ayan emphasized that railways contribute to economic, social, and cultural development, describing rail operations as the driving force in Türkiye.