Türkiye and the United Kingdom inked a memorandum on cooperation in the railway sector to enhance cooperation in the field, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

The memorandum was signed during the "U.K.-Türkiye Rail Forum," held in Ankara.

The forum was attended by Wendy Wyver, deputy head of mission of the U.K. to Türkiye, Ömrüye Ayan, deputy director general of the European Union and Foreign Relations Department of Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, Andrea Pearson, deputy director of the U.K. International Rail and Rail Freight and representatives of organizations operating in the railway sector.

In her opening remarks, Wyver emphasized the significance of the forum as a demonstration of cooperation in the railway field between the two countries.

She stated that Türkiye is an indispensable partner for the U.K. in areas ranging from international security to energy, trade and transportation and noted that mutual intentions had been expressed to establish a more modern free trade agreement (FTA) to increase trade volume between the two countries.

Wyver highlighted that a new chapter has been opened on railway cooperation between the parties, pointing out that work is being done in different areas, such as railway safety, innovation, maintenance and the impact of climate change on railways. She also praised Türkiye's growth potential in the transport sector, stating that its strategic position internationally has made it a key country in global logistics.

Ayan also said that the memorandum of understanding would further advance relations in the railway sector between the two countries. She also emphasized that their priority is establishing the infrastructure for a sustainable, safe, efficient and effective transport sector that supports human- and environment-focused growth, recalling projects realized over the past 20 years.

Pearson, for her part, highlighted that cooperation in the railway sector between the two countries has continued for 150 years. She added that the memorandum of understanding revealed the innovative direction of future collaborations and underlined that both countries are going through an exciting period in the railway sector.

After the speeches, Ayan and Pearson signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Rail Sector."

Türkiye and the U.K. already have established cooperation in the infrastructure sector as Britain backed last year a major loan under the U.K. government’s export credit agency (UKEF) for a new high-speed electric railway in southern Türkiye.

The countries are at the same in talks on the expansion of the current free trade deal to include areas such as services and investments, which could further deepen economic ties.

Separately on Thursday, the second "Tourism Cooperation Meeting" was held between Turkish and British counterparts in Ankara, according to the social media post of the U.K.'s mission in the country.

"The delegations discussed recent developments in the tourism sector and future visions, and strengthened collaboration to expand tourism opportunities," the post said.

"With the participation of Ambassador Jill Morris and Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan, the officials exchanged views on strengthened tourism ties and mutual support for safe and successful tourism experiences."

Over 3.8 million British tourists visited Türkiye last year, Morris said. She also noted that Türkiye is becoming the holiday destination of choice for many British visitors "with its natural beauty, exquisite cuisine, the warm hospitality of the Turkish people, and rich cultural experiences."