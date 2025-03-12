Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), aims to integrate Africa with the world by expanding its already substantial flight network on the continent even further as part of its 2033 strategy.

Since its first flight to Africa in 1956, Turkish Airlines has established 51 destinations in 39 African countries so far. The flight network’s expansion, one of the largest in the region, is a part of the airline’s "2033 Strategy" plan.

The airline’s journey to Africa started in the Egyptian capital Cairo almost 70 years ago. Turkish Airlines plans to bring larger prominence to the continent in global aviation with its strategy plan and investments.

Africa is increasingly becoming more significant than ever before, with its unique cultural heritage, fast-growing economies and strategic location, while Turkish Airlines serves as a bridge connecting the continent to Europe and the U.S.

The airline supports the continent’s aviation infrastructure, tourism and trade through various investments, hence directly contributing to the economic development of the region.

Turkish Airlines launched flights to the Gambian capital, Banjul, in November 2018, a crucial step in integrating the West African country. Banjul is a significant port city in the region and one of the most important centers of trade and tourism in Gambia.

Connecting Banjul to Europe, Asia and the Middle East via Istanbul contributed to Gambia’s economic activity and accelerated the country’s integration efforts with the rest of the world. Gambia can build stronger ties with other countries in Africa and the world by expanding its trade volumes.

The flag carrier’s flights to Banjul make Gambia one of Africa’s gateways to the world and offer great opportunities for the country’s future development.

At the same time, Türkiye’s developing diplomatic and economic relations with Africa are further solidified by Turkish Airlines' widening flight network in the region.