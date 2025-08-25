Türkiye's transport and infrastructure minister received a speeding ticket after posting a video of himself driving 225 kph (140 mph) on a highway, almost double the legal limit, prompting a public apology.

The clip, set to folk music and excerpts of a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praising the government's infrastructure, showed Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu's speedometer soaring as his car sped past others in the fast lane on the Ankara-Niğde Highway.

Traffic police later issued a fine of TL 9,267 ($280) for breaking the speed limit around 50 kph outside the capital Ankara.

Uraloğlu shared an image of the ticket on the social media platform X, writing: "Apologies to our nation."

"I took the wheel to observe the current state of the Ankara-Niğde Highway. During this time, I unintentionally exceeded the speed limit, albeit briefly. I effectively reported myself by sharing the related video," said the minister.

Adhering to speed limits is a mandatory responsibility for everyone, he noted.

"The necessary administrative penalty has been imposed by our Highway Gendarmerie. I hereby inform the public that I will act with greater caution moving forward."

Türkiye's maximum speed limit on highways is 140 kph.