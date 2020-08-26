Turkey has exported $42.2 million worth of railway vehicles to seven countries and a free trade zone during the January-July period this year, according to official data.

Most of the foreign sales during the seven-month period were made to Austria, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report citing Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB) data said Wednesday. The exports to that country have jumped by nearly fiftyfold year-on-year, reaching $7.6 million in the first seven months of 2020 from $151,000 during the same period last year.

Some $26.1 million worth of vehicles were sent to the Kocaeli Free Trade Zone during the period in question.

Meanwhile, Poland, to which Turkey did not export any railway vehicles in the first seven months of 2019, bought $4.2 million worth of vehicles during the same period this year. Finland and Slovakia followed Poland with $1.8 million and $1.2 million worth of railway vehicle imports from Turkey.

Exports to Germany, where industry representatives exported $485,000 of rail vehicles in the January-July period of last year, surged by 126% to $1.9 million.

Turkish railway vehicle manufacturers also sent $94,000 worth of vehicles to Czechia.

Singapore was the only non-European country that local firms exported rail vehicles to during the first seven months of this year, with the city-state receiving $17,000 worth of imports from Turkey.