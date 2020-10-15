The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with Kazakhstan's national space agency Kazcosmos on bilateral cooperation in the space sector.

TUA President Serdar Yıldırım and Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin held a meeting in which they discussed the development of the two countries' space industries and cooperation in this area.

"This deal will enable practical cooperation between the two countries' aerospace institutions and companies," Yıldırım said during the signing ceremony.

Yıldırım and the TUA delegation also visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kyzylorda province and observed the launch of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft.

Speaking to journalists after official meetings, Yıldırım said that they see significant potential for cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan. He noted that bilateral agreements will enable the opportunity to better evaluate areas of collaboration.

“Turkey has an infrastructure in satellite manufacturing. And here (Kazakhstan) is a certain level of abilities and capabilities. We can better compete with the world if we combine them,” Yıldırım said.

According to the agreement, a technical committee will be formed with the participation of experts from both sides next month to evaluate joint projects.

The TUA president also added that a Turkish company made an offer for satellite communications systems of Kazakhstan and the tender will likely be concluded within this month.

“If a Turkish firm will win the tender, we will have an opportunity to manufacture Kazakhstan’s satellite,” he said.