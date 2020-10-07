Jak Kamhi, a pioneer of Turkish industry and founder of the leading home and electronic appliances manufacturer, Profilo Holding, died at the age of 95 on Wednesday.

Kamhi, a talented businessperson, achieved a string of successes throughout his professional career and served as chairperson and board member for several notable institutions, including the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), the Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries' (MESS) and Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TÜSIAD). He founded and was a long-term chairperson of the 500. Yıl Association (500th Anniversary Foundation), established to honor the Sephardic Jews who fled Spain to the Ottoman Empire following their expulsion from the country in 1942 by the monarch.

Kamhi was awarded the outstanding service award by the Foreign Ministry in 1991 for his contributions to promoting Turkey abroad.

His death was announced by Turkey’s Jewish community.

“We are feeling deep sorrow having lost our dear elder Jak Kamhi, recipient of the state's outstanding service award, a veteran businessperson who represented Turkey & our community in the best way in every field with his selfless, successful works and vision,” the community’s statement read.