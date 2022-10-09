Turkish aviation and navigation company, Keyvan Aviation, signed a cooperation agreement with U.S.-based avionic producer General Electric Co. (GE) Aerospace.

The Turkish firm will provide its aviation and navigation database to all airlines and operators which use GE Aerospace’s systems.

Mehmet Keyvan, CEO and founder of Keyvan Aviation, said the company has the fourth-largest database in the aviation and navigation field in the world.

Collecting data from 195 countries, the company packages the data with special methods and provides it to shareholders.

Keyvan Aviation’s navigation database services were certificated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, he said, adding the company updates data every 28 days with a 120-person team.

There are only four companies in the field globally, and just one from Türkiye, he said.

The data is high-quality because companies use it for autopilot systems in aircraft, said Keyvan.

Separately, the company collects data from everywhere, even in small places, he said and added that this needs extra personnel, but Keyvan Aviation provides more quality data thanks to this effort.

Keyvan Aviation implements data quality requirements and an aviation information processing procedure to process data and create the final version of the ARINC 424 database.

Keyvan said the cooperation is large and successful and the company will offer wider analytic services with its certified database.

Tawfic Hammad, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) commercial director at GE Aerospace, said his company is happy to cooperate with Keyvan Aviation and contribute to the Turkish aviation sector.