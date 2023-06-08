Türkiye became a member of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the six organs of the global body coordinating the organization's economic and social fields.

Türkiye received 186 votes at the 193-member U.N. General Assembly for a seat vacated by Greece in the Western European and other groups to serve for two years starting in January 2024.

Russia and North Macedonia will proceed to a run-off election as neither candidate secured the required threshold of 123 votes for a seat from the Eastern European Group.

Eighteen additional member states, including France, Germany, Haiti, Japan, Kenya, Liechtenstein, Mauritania, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Senegal, Spain, Suriname, the U.K., Uruguay and Zambia, have been elected to ECOSOC.

ECOSOC has 54 members and 18 members are elected by the General Assembly each year for a three-year term.