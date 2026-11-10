Türkiye's leading companies and executives were honored for their contributions to clean energy, sustainable finance, digital innovation and social equality at the fourth INBUSINESS Sustainability Leaders Awards, held in Antalya on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit.

Organized by INBUSINESS magazine at the Kalyon Holding COP31 Tower, the ceremony recognized businesses and individuals advancing environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

The awards were based on findings from the magazine's Sustainable 500 research initiative, which has evaluated corporate sustainability practices for five years.

The ceremony opened with remarks by INBUSINESS Editor-in-Chief Fatoş Bozkuş and Turkuvaz Magazine General Manager Yasemin Gebeş.

Awards were presented by COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş, Turkish Environment Agency President Nurullah Öztürk and SKD Türkiye Chair Ediz Günsel.

VakıfBank received the Finance Leader Award for supporting sustainable financing and renewable energy investments, while defense giant ASELSAN was recognized for energy efficiency and green building initiatives.

Kalyon PV and Smart Güneş Teknolojileri earned honors for advancing solar energy production, while Koton received the Retail Leader Award for its sustainable product strategy and women's employment initiatives.

Türk Telekom was recognized for using artificial intelligence to optimize data center cooling, cutting energy consumption and related emissions by 28.4% and saving approximately 1,750 tons of water.

Yıldız Holding received the Holding Leader Award, while Doğuş Teknoloji was honored for reducing hazardous waste by 77% over three years. Ipekyol Group earned recognition for promoting gender equality and maintaining female representation above 80%.

Karaca Group won the Water Leader Award after reducing water consumption by 84% in 2025, while Fiba Group was recognized for achieving an 83% year-on-year improvement in operational emissions.

Make-A-Wish Türkiye Chair Eda Sevaioğlu Tan received the Inclusivity Leader Award for initiatives supporting children with life-threatening illnesses.

The ceremony's top honor, the Sustainability Leader Award, went to Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum for his leadership in securing Türkiye's hosting of COP31 and strengthening international climate cooperation.

ILBANK General Manager Eyyüp Karahan accepted the award on Kurum's behalf.

The event highlighted Türkiye's growing corporate commitment to sustainability and sought to encourage further collaboration on climate action and social responsibility.