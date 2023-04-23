A Ukrainian company manufacturing all-terrain vehicles has launched its new multipurpose off-road model in Türkiye.

The move comes after it said Sherp said it would carry out production in the northwestern province of Bursa last year.

The company, which decided to manufacture its vehicles in Türkiye eight months ago, completed the necessary work at its plant in Türkiye's industrial province.

The plant is planned to be officially inaugurated on April 26, and the mass production of YETX, used in difficult terrains worldwide, will begin in May.

Sherp's multipurpose off-road vehicle YETX is seen on the field in Bursa province, northwestern Türkiye, April 12, 2023. (AA Photo)

Designed for difficult terrain conditions, YETX, which measures 2.8 meters (9 feet) in height, 4 meters in length, and 2.5 meters in width, can easily overcome obstacles up to a meter and be used on slopes up to 35 degrees.

The vehicle, which can be used in search and rescue operations, forest fire response and ambulance services in areas and in water that ordinary cars cannot reach, is also preferred by mining, energy and humanitarian aid organizations.

Erman Ersöz, general manager of Orso Off-Road Solutions, the company's branch in Bursa, said the all-terrain vehicle has an engineering history of more than 10 years and has been produced in Kyiv since 2015.

The off-road vehicle is used in countries with difficult climates and terrain, especially in North America, Africa and the Arctic, Ersöz told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The company has decided to invest here by relying on Bursa's industrialization, qualified human resources and Türkiye's geography. We started vehicle production in the region of 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet)."

Ersöz said: "We will launch a second line project here next year. There are three large automotive factories in Bursa. The Togg factory has also been opened recently."

Togg is a consortium of Turkish companies that have developed and launched Türkiye's first domestically manufactured automobile.

Ersöz said the company trusts the industry of Türkiye and, in particular, Bursa, often referred to as the automotive capital of the country.

"We are currently working on localizing our vehicle. We are in talks with more than 200 suppliers with our purchasing team and we want to buy 70% of this vehicle from domestic suppliers," Ersöz added.