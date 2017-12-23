Eight films debut this week

Wonder Wheel

Written and directed by Woody Allen, "Wonder Wheel" features Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Debi Mazar, Justin Timberlake, James Belushi and Max Casella. The drama tells the story of four people who come together at an amusement park on Coney Island.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Written and directed by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas, "A Bad Moms Christmas" stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Justin Hartley, Christine Baranski, Jay Hernandez and Cheryl Hines. The sequel of "Bad Moms," which debuted in 2016, tells the adventure of three moms who break the rules.

Stronger

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, "Stronger" focuses on the story of the bomb attack at the Boston Marathon's finish line in 2013 and a 27-year-old worker who is injured in the attack. Directed by David Gordon Green, the film also features Tatiana Maslany, Clancy Brown, Miranda Richardson, Frankie Shaw and Maggie Castle.

Martıların Efendİsİ (Lord of the Seagulls)Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, "Martıların Efendisi" stars Mehmet Günsür in the leading role and also features Nejat İşler, Bige Önal, Timuçin Esen, Barış Yıldız, Hakan Kurtaş and Ezgi Coşkun. The film tells the story of a man who lives on the seaside in Istanbul and the changes he experiences after he meets a woman.

Acı Tatlı Ekşİ (Hot Sweet Sour)

Starring Buğra Gülsoy and Özge Özpirinçci, "Acı Tatlı Ekşi" tells the love story of two childhood friends. Directed by Andaç Haznedaroğlu and written by Buğra Gülsoy, the film features Yusuf Akgün, Gözde Türkpençe, Osman Alkaş and Füsun Demirel.

Düş Kırgınları (Disappointed Ones)

Written and directed by Selim Güneş, "Düş Kırgınları" is adapted from the namesake novel by Mehmet Eroğlu, a famous Turkish literary figure. Featuring Mert Tanık, Denise Ankel, Bahar Yanılmaz, Buğra Koçtepe, Hakan Emre Ünal, Cansu Fırıncı, İlyas Özçakır, Dilek Koldaş and Lila Gürmen, the drama focuses on the themes of death, regret and the dilemma of love.

Belalılar (The Troublesome)

Written and directed by Hasan Karcı, "Belalılar" features Sinan Bengier, Güray Kip, İsmet Erten, Erol Tezeren and Cengiz Güçlü. The Turkish western comedy film of the week tells the story of a cruel Mexican gunfighter

Ferdinand

Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the animation film of the week, "Ferdinand," tells the efforts of a big-hearted bull who tries to return his home after he is detained.