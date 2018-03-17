Seven films debut this week

Death Wish

Directed by Eli Roth, "Death Wish," which is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name, tells the story of a surgeon determined find justice after an attack on his family.

Crime, drama and action film star Bruce Willis leads alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Jack Kesy and Dean Norris.

Kaybedenler Kulübü Yolda

Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, "Kaybedenler Kulübü Yolda" (Losers' Club on the Road), the sequel of "Kaybedenler Kulübü" (Losers' Club), stars Nejat İşler, Yiğit Özşener and Hande Doğandemir.

Featuring Merve Çağıran, Rıza Kocaoğlu and Sarp Akkaya, the film tells the story of two characters named Kaan and Mete traveling to Istanbul after taking a holiday in Olympos.

The soundtrack of the film, which was written by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, was prepared by Toygar Işıklı.

Düğüm Salonu

Directed by Hakan Algül, "Düğüm Salonu" (Knot Hall) revolves around two ex-lovers who marry their new partners at the same time in the side-by-side venues.

Written by Şahin Irmak, the film features Şahin Irmak, İrem Sak, Gonca Vuslateri, Emre Karayel, Onur Buldu, Duygu Yetiş, Salih Kalyon and Nilgün Belgün.

Ne Var?

Directed by Ozan Denklik, "Ne Var?" (What's up?) starring Ömer Koç, Emre Yılmaz, Gürkan Demirtaş and Gülbahar Caybak details the adventure of a group of friends who set off on a treasure hunt after speaking to a fortuneteller.

Tomb Raider

"Tomb Raider," starring Alicia Vikander as the popular video game character Lara Croft, tells the story of a fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer. Croft earns her keep as a bicycle messenger but pushes her limits to figure out what happened to her missing father.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, the film features Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas, Hannah John-Kamen and Nick Frost.

7 Days in Entebbe

Directed by Jose Padilha, known for "Tropa de Elite" (Elite Squad) and "RoboCop," "7 Days in Entebbe" follows a rescue operation launched after a plane traveling from Tel Aviv to Paris was hijacked in 1976.

Written by Gregory Burke, the film stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer and Andrea Deck.

The Death of Stalin

Directed by Armando Iannucci, "The Death of Stalin" stars Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Olga Kurylenko, Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, Tom Brooke, Adrian McLoughlin, Simon Russell Beale and Michael Palin.

Written by Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, this dark comedy portrays the chaotic struggle of political figures following the Soviet's dictator's death.