Eight films to debut this week

Ready Player One

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Ready Player One" debuts this week. The science-fiction film, which was adapted from Ernest Cline's namesake novel, features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Hannah John-Kamen, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Lena Waithe, Win Morisaki and Philip Zhao. The story revolves around the creator of a virtual reality world the OASIS, who dies and releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune.

Kickboxer: RetaliationDirected by Dimitri Logothetis, "Kickboxer: Retaliation" features Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mike Tyson, Christopher Lambert, Alain Moussi and Sara Malakul Lane.

The film is written by Logothetis and Jim McGrath and tells the struggle of Kurt Sloan, who has to fight in order to be independent.

The Spiritualist

Directed Carl Medland, "The Spiritualist" features Petra Bryant, Judson Vaughan, Jasmyn Banks, Arron Blake, Carl Medland and Ross William Wild. The mysterious film focuses on the incidents after a girl is haunted by her mother's ghost and her friends gather to conjure.

Kelebekler (Butterflies)

Written and directed by Tolga Karaçelik, who won the Grand Jury Award for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival, "Kelebekler" debuts this week. Featuring Tolga Tekin, Bartu Küçükçağlayan, Tuğçe Altuğ, Serkan Keskin, Hakan Karsak, Ezgi Mola and Ercan Kesal, the film tells the story of three siblings reunited by a call from their long estranged father.

Bİzİm Köyün Şarkısı (The Song of Our Village)

"Bizim Köyün Şarkısı," a dramedy, is directed by Tuğçe Soysop. Featuring Berat Efe Parlar, Esat Polat Güler, Dora Dalgıç, Tansel Öngel, Güneş Sayın, Sezai Aydın, Aslı Omağ and Eda Döğer, the film tells the story of two children who try to adapt to village life and make friends because of their father's decision to return.

Arapsaçı (Tangle)

Directed by Ömer Faruk Yardımcı, "Arapsaçı" features Hakan Meriçliler, Açelya Topaloğlu, Şinasi Yurtsever, Ayhan Taş, Burak Satıbol and Köksal Engür.

The comedy film tells the intersection of different people's lives because of an old man's leather jacket.

Kabus (Nightmare)

Turkish horror film "Kabus," directed by Tuncer Gürbüz, tells the story of a young girl who experiences psychological problems after her mother's death.

Sagu & Pagu

The animation of the week, "Sagu & Pagu" is directed by Engin Baştürk. The film aims to draw attention to concepts such as endangered animals and drought.