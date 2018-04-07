'Meetings on the Bridge' with industrial and cinema talks

Public talks at "Meetings on the Bridge," held as part of the Istanbul Film Festival every year, take place April 6-13 this year.

Meetings on the Bridge is a co-production, educational networking platform that brings together international cinema professionals, screenwriters, directors and producers from Turkey and other neighboring countries. While it enables filmmakers to present their new feature films or films in the post-production process for the first time in the international arena, it also creates a ground for artistic and financial co-productions. The aim of the platform is to provide an opportunity for forward-looking production, collaboration and information exchange of filmmakers after their team works in the workshops.

Bringing together Turkish and international cinema professionals as part of the 37th Istanbul Film Festival, Meetings on the Bridge will feature international presentations of 17 film projects from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and Syria along with five other film projects in progress in the Film Development and Work in Progress workshops.

Besides, conversations about the screenwriting processes of TV series that everyone watches on digital platforms, pioneering film production technologies, co-production processes that are among the most important film financing methods and women's issues in cinema will take place at the Cinema Talks.

Talks focusing on TV series

As part of Meetings on the Bridge, a conversation in which director Tunç Şahin and his team will talk about "7 YÜZ," the first anthology film in Turkey, which stars Cem Davran, happens on April 6.

There will be a Q&A meeting with director Onur Saylak and scenarist Hakan Günday about "Şahsiyet," starring Haluk Bilginer, on April 7.

TV series talks will finish with "Scriptwriting: Big Ideas Small Screen" with Ece Yörenç, the screenwriter of many TV series, such as "Medcezir," "Yaprak Dökümü," "Kurt Seyit" and Berkun Oya, and creator of the TV series "Masum."

All aspects of cinema

Cinema Talks will focus on many different issues about cinema and TV series. While filmmakers talk about co-production processes and the Eurimages system, they will also have the opportunity to meet festival, market and film representatives.

Virtual Reality (VR) and 360-degree filmmaking, the new film experiences of our age, will be practiced in a daylong workshop.

"Film Editing: Working Together in the Creative Process," a conversation about the relation between film editors and directors from the perspective of film editors, "Don't Believe Everything You Heard," which focuses on post-production sound with sound designers, film editors and directors, and "Documentary: The Road Going to Festival," which tells about the journey of documentaries on the way to festivals are among the other events of Cinema Talks.

Attendance is open to everyone for the conversations, but attendees should make a reservation on the internet, as capacity is limited.