6 new movies debut this week

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Written by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" details how young Han Solo meets his future friend Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian during an adventure into a dark criminal underworld.

The movie, which was co-starred Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was directed by Ron Howard.

Hürkuş: Göklerdekİ Kahraman

Directed by Kudret Sabancı and starring Hilmi Cem İntepe, Gizem Karaca Ekmekçi, Bora Akkaş, Miray Daner, Ali Nuri Türkoğlu, Birol Ünel, Cem Uçan, Zeyno Eracar, Murat Arkın and Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, "Hürkuş: Göklerdeki Kahraman" (Hürkuş: Hero in the Sky) will open on May 25.

Written by Savaş Korkmaz, the film tells the story of Vecihi Hürkuş, who is one of the most important names in Turkish aviation history.

The life of Turkey's first airplane designer will be brought to the silver screen for the first time with this film. The story starts with Vecihi in 1912 when he was 16 years old and moves on with a story happening today.

Yol Kenarı

Directed and written by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu, "Yol Kenarı" (Roadside) is about the impact of unsolved deaths and mysterious natural events happening in a small town.

Tansu Biçer, Nalan Kuruçim, Taner Birsel, Ercan Kesal, Rıza Akın, Haydar Şişman, Müfit Kayacan, Murat Kılıç and İsrafil Köse star in the movie.

You Were Never Really Here

Based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Ames, the movie "You Were Never Really Here" was directed by Lynne Ramsay and stars Joaquin Phoenix. The movie is about a veteran soldier who had many traumatizing incidents in the past and is now tracking down missing girls for a living. Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Judith Roberts, Frank Pando and Alex Manette play major roles in the movie.

The Little Witch

The fantasy "Little Witch" was directed by Mike Schaerer and tells the story of a young witch who decides to be the best witch of the forest and embarks on an adventure with her friends.

Karoline Herfurth, Luis Vorbach, Momo Beier and Therese Affolter starred in the movie, which is a co-production of Germany and Switzerland.

The Quest for the Never Book

The animation movie of the week "The Quest for the Never Book" is about how Tinker Bell tries to save her friends Peter Pan and others who fall into the hands of the crooked Captain Hook.