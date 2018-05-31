Istanbul Modern presents selection of Daniel Day-Lewis films

Istanbul Modern Cinema is shedding light on the great career of British actor Daniel Day- Lewis, who announced that he has quit acting last year.

Starting his career with "Sunday, Bloody Sunday," in 1971, Lewis has worked with some of the greatest directors including Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. He is the most Oscar-winning male actor with awards for the Irish production "My Left Foot (1989)," directed by Jim Sheridan, "There Will Be Blood (2007)" and Lincoln (2012).

His latest movie at the program

Lewis worked with director Paul Thomas Anderson for the second time in "Phantom Thread (2017)." While he doesn't say if it's his first choice, he has finally introduced tailoring to his career, which he mentioned that he is fond of many times. Traveling back in time to "The Bounty (1984)," Istanbul Modern Cinema brings together the characters, who the actor has given life to at the thin place where arts and crafts meet.

Here are the Daniel Day-Lewis films to be screened in the selection:

PHANTOM THREAD (2018)

Bringing together master director Paul Thomas Anderson with Daniel Day-Lewis for the second time, "Phantom Thread" is about the extraordinary love between the 1950s leading fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock and Alma, whom he met during a trip. Woodcock is an ill-tempered grumpy designer who is meticulous and talented dressing elegant women from London and European high societies. The life of this fashion genius who leads a very strictly regular and systematic life is about to change when he invites Alma to his home and as this muse of inspiration finds herself a permanent place in the house. "Phantom Threat" is an impressive production, with its impressive visual language, poetic soundtrack and sophisticated expression.

When: Tomorrow and June 2

LINCOLN (2012)





Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie focuses on the life of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, whose presidency coincides with the end of the civil war. "Lincoln" presents the patient and determined struggle of the American president for a constitutional amendment that will end slavery, with a Best Actor Oscar-winning performance by Daniel Day-Lewis. This immersing political thriller, which also focuses deeply on the political maneuvers of the time, will make audiences feel as if they are watching Abraham Lincoln himself.

When: Tomorrow

THERE WILL BE BLOOD (2007)

Daniel Plainview owns a company that explores oil in Southern California in the early 1900s. With his endless ambition for obtaining search warrants on the properties of the locals, he soon improves his power of buying oil and doubles his fortune. With a tip he receives, he visits a town for finding more oil but runs into an ambitious monk like himself. The meeting of these individuals, who represent the most important exploitation tools; money and religion, results in a brutal struggle and cause all values they believe in to disappear. Adapted from Upton Sinclair's novel "Oil!" published in 1927 by director Paul Thomas Anderson, this movie was nominated for Oscars in eight categories, winning Daniel Day-Lewis his second Oscar for Best Actor.

When: June 3

IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER (1993)

Directed by Jim Sheridan, "In the Name of they Father" is inspired the real-life story of Irish Gerry Conlon, who was one of the four people arrested as the perpetrators of an IRA bombing in London in the 1970s. Conlon, spending his days with small thefts and living his life day by day is one side and his father, who was imprisoned unjustly despite being a hardworking and honest man is another. These two men find themselves sentenced in the same cell and will get the chance to reconsider the father-son relationship they lost while they fight for justice.

When: June 2

MY LEFT FOOT (1989)





Christy Brown was born into a poor family with cerebral palsy and has no control over his body and unable to talk. He is imprisoned to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Brown realizes that his left foot is not affected by the paralysis one day. He now has a reason to hold on to life now and he will be expressing his feelings with novels and poems he will write with his left foot and show the whole world what he was keeping in his soul. This movie, which director Jim Sheridan adapted from the real life of Christy Brown, one of the most respected names in Irish literature, was his first feature-length movie and was nominated for Oscars in five categories, winning Daniel Day-Lewis the Best Actor Oscar.

THE BOUNTY (1984)

Directed by Roger Donaldson, "The Bounty" is based on true events that place during the Tahiti trip of British Royal ship, H.M.S. Bounty in 1789. The ship, which goes to Tahiti to look for breadfruit tree to carry to Jamaica, finally arrives in Tahiti after a long and difficult journey. The crew stays on this tropical island, which is like a corner of paradise, for longer than expected and they get used to the casual life on the island and move away from the disciplined life on the ship. A group that cannot stand the captain, whose attitude gets more authoritarian day by day, take control of the ship under the leadership of the second captain. This was the third movie shot on this subject, but "The Bounty" stands out with its star cast and technique when compared to the older versions.