Monday Films program to screen 'Westwind'

Monday Films, which is organized with the collaboration of Goethe-Institut and Beyoğlu Pera Cinema, will be screening "Westwind" on June 18 at 7:00 p.m. Directed by Robert Thalheim, the film features Friederike Becht, Luise Heyer, Franz Dinda, Volker Bruch and Hans Uwe Bauer.

It is the summer of 1988. The 17-year-old twin sisters Isa and Doreen are two promising sportswomen. The teenage girls aim to represent their country, East Germany, in a major rowing race. They go to a camp for training in Hungary.

However, two guys named Arne and Nico that they met on the road dissuade them. When Doreen falls in love with Arne and decides to elope, the bond between the twins is shaken.

Westwind features music by bands such as Depeche Mode, The Cure and Camouflage in order to reflect the spirit of the period while focusing on summer love, friendship and brotherhood.