Malatya Film Festival to support filmmakers

The Malatya International Film Festival, which will be organized for the eighth time between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 this year, added a new section including production support for short film projects to its program.

In this new section, which will be debuting under the Malatya Film Platform, 10 short film projects that manage to make it to the final will appear before the jury.

Three among them will be chosen by the main jury and will have the right to receive a support award by TRT, the national broadcaster.

The applications for the support program will start on June 20, and short filmmakers can apply for it through the official website of the festival.

Preparations still continue for the festival, which is organized by Malatya Metropolitan Municipality. The festival will welcome cinema lovers with many renovations and surprises this year.

The Malatya International Film Platform, which was held for the first time last year as part of the festival, managed to win recognition with the support that it

provided to feature films. In this case, the three short film projects will have be supported in their production with TL 10,000 ($2,125).

TRT short film production support

The TRT Short Film Production Support will also assist producers and directors of films, which are in the project phase, to find support for their projects.

Suat Köçer, the director of the festival, said that they made various changes in the short film category last year and the changes were welcomed by short filmmakers with great interest and pleasure. He explained that a different excitement and joy will be experienced in the festival this year thanks to the short film production support.

Noting the application for the production support will start soon, Köçer stressed that they will continue making adjustments for short films in the festival.

Full support to national cinema

TRT General Director İbrahim Eren said that contribution to national cinema is their primary aim at the institution.

Implying that TRT has had an active role in film festivals at home and abroad recently, Eren added they are happy to collaborate with Malatya International Film Festival, one of the prominent festivals in Turkey.

TRT began providing assistance in production for projects in the national, feature film category last year. He mentioned that subsequently they will provide similar support in the short film category this year, as well.

He also drew attention to the contribution of film festivals in the introduction and development of cinema and indicated that they organized various events at the Malatya Film Festival last year, and these events will continue with a richer perspective. Highlighting that they give importance to film production in Turkey and give production and screening support to many national productions in this context, Eren said that their support to national cinema will continue increasing.