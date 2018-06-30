7 films to debut this week

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Featuring Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Isabela Moner, Christopher Heyerdahl, Matthew Modine, Catherine Keener, Jeffrey Donovan and Bruno Bichir, "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" is directed by Stefano Sollima.

In the action and drama film, Mexican drug cartels, kiddnapping and smuggling bring non-stop action to the screen.

Tag

Directed by Jeff Tomsic, "Tag" will meet spectators this week. The film, which features Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Leslie Bibb, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Isla Fisher, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis and Rashida Jones, tells what five friends who traditionalize the game of tag experience during the wedding ceremony of the one among them who is undefeatable in the game.

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Starring Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista in the leading roles, "Escape Plan 2: Hades" revolves around the story of a man who manages to escape from a maximum security prison.

Directed by Steven C. Miller, the film features 50 Cent, Jaime King, Xiaoming Huang and Jesse Metcalfe.

L'extraordinaire Voyage du Fakir

Adapted from the novel titled "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe," "L'extraordinaire Voyage du Fakir" (The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir) tells the story of a man who goes to France in order to find his father who he has never met, after the death of his mother.

Directed by Ken Scott, the film features Erin Moriarty, Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, Gerard Jugnot and Seema Biswas.

Still / Born

Directed by Brandon Christensen, "Still / Born" features Christie Burke, Jesse Moss, Rebecca Olson, Jenn Griffin, Sheila McCarthy and Sean Rogerson. The film focuses on a young mother who has a luxurious life and gives birth to twins.

The Leisure Seeker

"The Leisure Seeker," which stars Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland in the leading roles, tells the story of an old couple, Ella and John, who decides to depart with their old caravan.

Directed by Paolo Virzi, the film also features Kirsty Mitchell and Janel Moloney.

The Mojicons 2

Directed by Alexander Romanetz, the animated series "The Mojicons 2" brings the adventures of Moji and Brainpot to the screens for the second time.