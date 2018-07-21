Eight films to debut this week

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The sequel to "Mamma Mia!," "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" is directed and written by Ol Parker. The musical, where the band ABBA takes place, features Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Cher and Julie Walters.

The production focuses on Donna's past, which was played by Meryl Streep in the first film, and Sophie's story in parallel.

The First Purge

Directed by Gerard McMurray, "The First Purge" tells the story of an experiment which turns into an event of 12 hours with no laws. Written by James DeMonaco, the action and horror film features Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei.

Loving Pablo

Written and directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa, "Loving Pablo" focuses on the unsteady love between Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and journalist Virginia Vallejo.

The drama, crime and biographical film is adapted from Virginia Vallejo's book entitled "Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar."

Starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz in the leading roles, the film features Peter Sarsgaard, Oscar Jaenada and Julieth Restrepo.

Siberia

Written by Scott B. Smith, "Siberia" is directed by Matthew Ross. The film, which stars Keanu Reeves in the leading role, features Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic and Pasha D. Lychnikoff.

The thriller focuses on the story of an American diamond trader named Lucas. When his Russian partner goes missing, he travels to Siberia in search of him.

Phenomenon

Written and directed by Ebubekir Uygur and Ercüment Kolay, "Phenomenon" focuses on a character named İzzet. Living isolated from social life, İzzet becomes popular in the virtual world.

This thriller is produced by Kemik Production, stars Vedi İzzi, Bora Cengiz and Hümeyra Şare in the leading roles.

Hot Dog

Written by Tripper Clancy, "Hot Dog" features Til Schweiger, Matthias Schweighöfer, Anne Schafer and Lisa Tomaschewsky.

Directed by Torsten Künstler, the comedy and action film tells the difficult adventure of two police officers named Theo and Luke.

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno

Adapted from French writer François Begaudeau's novel entitled "Entre Les Murs" (The Class), "Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno" tells the story of a young screenwriter named Amin. Written by Abdellatif Kechiche and Ghalia Lacroix, the film is directed by Abdellatif Kechich. The film, which bagged awards in many festivals, features Shain Boumedine, Salim Kechiouche, Ophelie Bau, Lou Luttiau, Alexia Chardard and Hafsia Herzi.

Scarecrows

Directed by Su Stone, "Scarecrows" tells the story of a group of teenagers who are kidnapped and made into scarecrows that are left to die in the crop fields.

Written by Adam Rodness and Stu Stone, the film features Hannah Gordon, Mike Taylor, Umed Amin and Sammi Barber.