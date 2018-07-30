Netflix features Venice Film Festival entries

Netflix movies that will be presented at the 75th Venice Film Festival to be held between Aug. 29 and Sept. 8 have been announced.



The movies to be shown at the festival are "Roma," "22 July," "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," "The Other Side of the Wind" and "Sulla Mia Pelle," as well as a documentary feature, "They'll Love Me When I'm Dead." All the movies will be released on Netflix sometime this year.

22 July

Directed by Oscar-nominated Paul Greengrass who directed the movies "Captain Phillips" and "United 93," the film "22 July" is based on a real story of the aftermath of Norway's deadliest terrorist attack.



On July 22, 2011, a member of an extremist right-wing group murdered 77 young people attending a leadership camp in Oslo. The documentary tells the country's path to recovery and peace through a physical and emotional journey of a victim who survived from the attack. The film will be making its world premiere.

ROMA





Roma, which is the most personal project of the Academy Award-winning director and scriptwriter Alfonso Cuaron, better known for his films "Gravity," "Children of Men" and" "Y Tu Mama Tambien," tells a turbulent year of a middle-class family living in Mexico of the 1970s. Cuaron, inspired by the women from his childhood, makes an artistic praise to the matriarchy that shaped his world.

In Roma, which draws a vivid portrayal of domestic strife, social hierarchy and political turmoil, we watch the lives of a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy Garcia Garcia). As mother of four children Sofia (Marina de Tavira) copes with the absence of her husband, Cleo faces her own devastating news that threatens to separate her from Sofia's children, whom she loves as her own. Despite class and race differences as well as social hierarchy, Cleo and Sofia try to live their love on the one hand and deal with changes infiltrating the family home in a country facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators on the other hand.

The black-and-white Roma, which is candid, heart-wrenching yet full of life, tells the story how a family tries to find a balance among personal, social and political issues. The film will be making a world premiere.

Sulla Mia Pelle – World Premiere / Orizzonti – Opening Movie / In Competition

Set to premiere in the competition category at the festival, Sulla Mia Pelle depicts the incredible true story behind one of the most controversial Italian court cases seen in recent years. Stefano Cucchi, who was arrested for a minor crime that he committed, is mysteriously found dead during his detention. In one week's time, the life of a family is changed forever.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – World Premiere / In Competition

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film. A series of tales about the American frontier is told through the unique and incomparable voice of brothers Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter in the movie tells a distinct story about the American West. The film will be making world premiere.

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead

Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, better known for "20 Feet from Stardom," tells the story of legendary director Orson Welles' last 15 years. Welles, who became famous as the "wonder boy" of "Citizen Kane," was an artist in exile in 1970 looking for his Hollywood comeback with a project called "The Other Side of the Wind." During his last years, Welles worked on this film about an aging film director trying to finish his last great movie. Welles shot the chaotic circumstances in a guerrilla-style with a devoted group of young dreamers as he was trying to find a financial support for his movie. When Welles dies in 1985, he left the most famous unfinished film in movie history as his final testament. This historical project has stayed in a case for decades until now. With support from Peter Bogdanovich, Frank Marshall, Oja Kodar and his daughter Beatrice Welles, "They'll Love Me When I'm Dead" brings the untold final chapter of one of the greatest careers in film history to the light: a brilliant, innovative, defiant and unbowed story. The film will be making its European premiere.

The Other Side of the Wind

In 1970, legendary director Orson Welles ("Citizen Kane") began filming what would ultimately be his final movie with a cast including John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg and Oja Kodar who became Welles's partner during his later years. Delayed by financial issues until 1976, the production soon gained notoriety in the industry and was never completed. Scores of scenes were left in a case in a small town in Paris until March 2017. Then, producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza initiated efforts to have Welles's movie completed more than 30 years after his death.

"The Other Side of the Wind," which brings together Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand and Oscar-winning editor Bob Murawski, tells the story of famous filmmaker J.J., who returns to Hollywood after years in self-exile in Europe with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie. Welles's final film, which is a satire of the classic studio system and the new establishment who were changing things from its roots, is both a time machine of a distant era in moviemaking and the long-awaited work from an indisputable master of his craft. The film will be making its European premiere.