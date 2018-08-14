Most popular films to compete at International İzmir Artemis Film Festival

Organized by the Professional Association of Anatolian Filmmakers and Broadcasters (ASİTEM), the International İzmir Artemis Film Festival will be held between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31.

Local films that debuted in 2017 will compete in the festival. The 12 best films in different categories will be selected via a poll.

A number of local and foreign short films will also be screened throughout the festival, with the best ones receiving awards.

ASİTEM Chairman of the Executive Board Muammer Sarıkaya said that the festival will contribute to Turkish cinema.

He said that 12 Golden Artemis Prizes will be handed out to the festival's most-liked films.

"We want to introduce an important film festival to Turkish cinema. We are planning to bring Turkish cinema and the Golden Artemis Prizes together every year in İzmir. Blockbuster films and their producers will be in İzmir every year," he said.

He added that six honor awards, in the memory of prolific Turkish actor Ayhan Işık, will be given to the notable figures of the festival.

"We have received many submissions for the international short film and documentary section of the festival. Everyone's invited to the event," Sarıkaya said.