Turkish film compete in Montreal World Film Festival

Accomplished Turkish director Semir Aslanyürek's "Kaos" (Chaos), which will be released in November in Turkey, made its world premiere at the Montreal World Film Festival in Canada. The Festival is running from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3. The movie competed in the main section of the festival on Aug. 28.

"Chaos" tells the story of three strangers who get trapped in a cave during a storm while they are running away from their sins. They wait to die in the cave after the gate of the cave shuts on them due to a landslide. The movie looks at how these three sinners have to face their own consciousness.

The cast includes Bülent Emin Yara, Orhan Aydın, Erdal Sarı, Yetkin Dikinciler, Canan Ergüder, Salih Usta, Halil Demir, Tansel Doğruel, Süleyman Kabaali, Gazi İsmailoğulları and Ömer Duran. It is written and directed by Aslanyürek, and the movie's cinematographer is Yusuf Aslanyürek. It was shot in Turkey and Jordan and produced by Aslanyürek Film Production and Adonis Film.