Seven movies debut this week

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Directed by David Yates and featuring Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, Carmen Ejogo, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner and Dan Fogler, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" aims to attract fantastic adventure aficionados to cinema halls. The route of Newt Scamander, the voyager magician who became an expert in magic beasts, stretches to Paris this time in the aftermath of the rise of the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald in the world of magicians in the first film.

'Cin Tepesi'

Co-directed and starring Fatih Hasanoğlu and Furkan Düzen, "Cin Tepesi" ("Jinn Hill") focuses on the story of a group of friends that studies paranormal activities and tries to view demons in a village.

'Widows'

Portraying the collaboration of four women who took their fate into their own hands, "Widows" stars Oscar winner Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo.

Directed by Steve McQueen and adapted from the namesake TV drama, "Widows" features successful figures Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall and Carrie Coon alongside the four female stars.

'Whitney'

Directed by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald and having premiered in Cannes, the musical documentary "Whitney" exposes the process of Whitney Houston's hitting the top and her slow descent back down.

'The Princess and the Dragon'

Directed by Marina Nefedova, the animation of the week "The Princess and the Dragon" tells the adventure of seven-year-old Princess Barbara who struggles to find her mother.

'Her Şey Seninle Güzel'

Starring Burcu Biricik, Mert Fırat, Hazar Ergüçlü and İlker Aksum, "Her Şey Seninle Güzel" ("Everything Is Beautiful with You") was directed by Cem Karcı. Set in İzmir province, the romantic comedy details the love story of two young people.

'Koyver Gitsin'

Directed by Kemal Danacı, "Koyver Gitsin" ("Never Mind") focuses on the adventures of a youngster struggling to find enough money to get married and his friend who lends a helping hand.

Written by Ömer Gecü, the film features figures including Seymen Aydın, Onur Yaprakçı, Kübra Dilara Çelen, Çetin Altay, Sinan Bengier and Begüm Polat.